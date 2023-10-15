Readout Of President Biden's Call With President Mahmoud Abbas Of The Palestinian Authority

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OCTOBER 14, 2023

This afternoon, President Biden spoke with Palestinian Authority President Abbas. President Biden condemned Hamas' brutal attack on Israel and reiterated that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination. President Abbas briefed President Biden on his engagement in the region and his efforts to bring urgently needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza. President Biden offered President Abbas and the Palestinian Authority his full support for these important and ongoing efforts.

President Biden discussed with President Abbas U.S. efforts to work with the United Nations, Egypt, Jordan, Israel and others to ensure humanitarian supplies reach civilians in Gaza.

Finally, President Biden detailed U.S. efforts to coordinate with partners to prevent the conflict from widening, and the two leaders discussed the need to preserve stability in the West Bank and the broader region.

By U.S. Mission Egypt | 15 October, 2023 | Topics: News , Press Releases