Readout Of President Biden's Call With Prime Minister Netanyahu Of Israel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

October 14, 2023

This afternoon, President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reiterate unwavering U.S. support for Israel. President Biden updated Prime Minister Netanyahu on U.S. military support and reiterated his warning against anyone seeking to expand the conflict.

President Biden discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu U.S. coordination with the United Nations, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, and others in the region to ensure innocent civilians have access to water, food, and medical care. President Biden affirmed his support for all efforts to protect civilians.

As more information comes to light about Hamas's brutal atrocities committed over the past week, President Biden reiterated the need for all countries to unequivocally condemn Hamas as a terrorist organization that does not represent the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

By U.S. Mission Egypt | 15 October, 2023 | Topics: News , Press Releases