Maharashtra: 12 People Killed, 23 Injured As Mini-Bus Hits Container On Samruddhi Expressway

- Live Mint) "At least 12 people were killed and 23 others injured when a speeding mini-bus hit a container on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, formerly known as Aurangabad on Sunday to the police, there were 35 passengers travelling by the private bus of which 12 died at the accident spot. The deceased include five men, six women, and a minor girl. The official said 23 others received injuries and they were admitted to a government hospital bus driver lost control of the wheels. As a result, the bus hit the container from the rear side, the official said accident took place at around 12.30 am in Vaijapur area of the expressway in the district, located nearly 350 km from Mumbai, the police informed. Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the Samruddhi Expressway accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, \"My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones\".The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000 addition to this, the Maharashtra government has also announced ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. The expense of treating the injured will be borne by the govt, according to a statement by the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.
