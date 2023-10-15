Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Winner: Who Is Dino James Who Beat Arjit Taneja And Aishwarya Sharma?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The suspense has finally lifted as rapper Dino James emerges victorious in the intense, three-month showdown of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Winning against a formidable line-up that included the likes of Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James not only clinched the title but also walked away richer by ₹20 lakh and a brand-new car a gripping finale, Dino James and Arjit Taneja found themselves in a final face-off for the title. The ultimate triumph went to Dino James, whose music career had already brought him fame, especially through his viral hit \"Loser\".The other personalities who made it to the top five and showcased exemplary performances included Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma and Rashmeet Kaur. While the competitors exhibited remarkable skills, the rapper intimated that he had a special affinity for Shiv Thakare and Arjit Taneja, adding that he would have been happy to see either lift the trophy.\"If not me, I would have loved to see Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja lifting the trophy. Others also did well like Nyyrra, Aishwarya or Archana; they all performed great on the show. But as I am close to Shiv Thakare and Arjit I would have felt really nice,\" he told ETimes is Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner Dino James?Dino James is a rapper who rose to prominence when he released his rap song \"Loser\" back in 2016. The track, released on the BeingIndian channel, garnered significant attention and trended on YouTube. The song struck a chord for being motivational and partly autobiographical rapper found himself in a muddle recently after expressing support for Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubh whose concert was cancelled in India. Dino James called the cancellation \"unfortunate\". However, the rapper has since withdrawn the statement, offering an apology. He clarified that he was not fully aware of the surrounding controversy and unequivocally stated that he didn't endorse anti-national elements.

