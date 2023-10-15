Earthquake Today: Another 6.3 Magnitude Quake Jolts Afghanistan City

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "A shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck early Sunday northwest of the Afghan city of Herat, the US Geological Survey said quake hit at 0336 GMT, 33 kilometres (20 miles) from the city in an area of western Herat province where around 1,000 people were killed by a series of strong tremors over the past several days.(Details awaited)

