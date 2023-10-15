Israel-Palestine War: Fourth Flight Under Operation Ajay Carrying 274 Nationals Arrives In Delhi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a continued effort as part of 'Operation Ajay' aimed at rescuing Indians from the conflict in Israel, a flight carrying 274 Indian nationals on Sunday (October 15) touched down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. This is the fourth flight since the launch of this special operation, with the flight departing from Israel's Ben Gurion airport at 11:45 pm local time.

The arrival of this flight followed another flight that departed earlier in the day around 5:40 pm local time, carrying the third batch of 197 Indian nationals as part of 'Operation Ajay.' Taking to X (formerly Twitter), External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar shared the departure of the fourth flight from Tel Aviv, mentioning that it was carrying 274 passengers.

Launched on October 12, 'Operation Ajay' initiative is dedicated to facilitating the return of Indian nationals who wish to head back home from Israel. To coordinate this effort, the Embassy of India in Israel urged Indian nationals still in Israel and desiring to return to India to complete a travel form.

It should be noted that travel slots for 'Operation Ajay' are allocated on a 'first come, first served' basis. Additionally, the embassy emphasized that in cases of no-show or refusal to travel after confirmation and slotting, the individual's name would be moved to the back of the queue.

Ambassador Sanjeev Singla emphasized the Embassy's continuous efforts to assist Indian citizens in Israel who wish to leave. They have reached out to students, caregivers, and business people, with some even volunteering to aid the operation. The Ambassador urged everyone to remain calm and assured that the Embassy is working tirelessly to ensure their safe return.

The recent evacuations are a part of 'Operation Ajay,' which has seen the safe repatriation of 918 Indian nationals from Israel so far. There are approximately 18,000 Indian nationals living and working in Israel, including caregivers, students, IT professionals, and diamond traders.