India Vs Pakistan: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana And Others Flock To Celebrate Historic Win

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a thrilling showdown at the Cricket World Cup 2023, India emerged victorious against arch-rivals Pakistan, eliciting an enthusiastic response from Bollywood's cricket-loving stars. For avid fans of the Indian cricket team, the India vs. Pakistan match is always a nail-biting experience, and today's match was no exception. The men in blue faced off against the Pakistani cricket team in a highly anticipated clash for the 2023 World Cup. Despite a formidable performance from the opposition, India triumphed by 7 wickets. Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Ayushmann Khurrana, flocked to social media to celebrate the Indian team's win.

ALSO READ:

India Vs Pak: Vijay Deverakonda, Gautham Vasudev, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar channel excitement for World Cup match

Today's match captivated cricket lovers worldwide, as the Indian and Pakistani teams battled to secure their positions in the Cricket World Cup 2023. Although Pakistan managed to score 191 runs in their first innings, the Indian team effortlessly chased down the target, securing a decisive victory against Pakistan with 7 wickets in hand. Much like every passionate fan, several Bollywood stars couldn't contain their excitement when the winning run was struck at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to heap praise on the Indian team, writing, "Congratulations Team India. Always doing us proud."

Ajay Devgn, the acclaimed actor from "Drishyam 2," shared his excitement on his Instagram stories, saying, "The best bowling attack, the best batting lineup, we have it all. World Cup Trophy... Here we come!"

Anil Kapoor, renowned for his role in "Dil Dhadakne Do," joined the celebration, reposting a picture and exclaiming, "India roars to victory over Pakistan! What a match, what a win!"

Ayushmann Khurrana, the star of "Dream Girl 2," posted a selfie with cricketer Virat Kohli's image on the TV screen and tweeted, "Complete dominance in every aspect of the game. Top of the table. Well played, Team India. #IndvsPak #WorldCup2023."

Adding to the chorus of voices, Boman Irani, famous for "Jolly LLB," expressed his joy, stating, "Well, I'm happy. Can't deny it. Not the tension-filled match we were all geared up for. But I cannot recall an Ind/Pak World Cup match in which 28 overs were not bowled. So, VERY well played India! #IndiavsPak #WorldCup2023."

Vivek Oberoi, the actor, shared a video of himself and his team celebrating in Scotland as they watched India dominate the match. He wrote, "And once again India maintains its historic record of wins against Pakistan in the World Cup! Proud of our men in blue! Brilliant bowling, solid batting, and amazing captaincy by our Hitman @ImRo45! Wish we could see the century by Rohit, but his knock of 86 was as good as 100."



