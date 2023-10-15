Navratri 2023: Satyaprem Ki Katha to Ramleela; 5 movies to watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Navratri 2023:Sharad Navratri has started and here's us recommending 5 Bollywood films that depict the essence of Navratri to it's core

Tracks like Gujju Pataka, Sun Sajni accentuate a love story during Navratri, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani. This film authentically captures the festival's vibrant essence

This romantic film follows the journey of a young couple, Sushrut and Michelle, who meet during the festival's celebrations, embracing the festive spirit

modern adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, this film showcases the intense love between Ram and Leela amidst the vibrant celebrations of Navratri

This coming-of-age film portrays deep friendship of three friends against the backdrop of Navratri. It beautifully captures the essence of the festival and its role in their lives

This classic love story unfolds during Navratri, showcasing the grandeur of the festival and the emotions of the characters. Navratri acts as a significant backdrop