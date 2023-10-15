EU cautions Google, YouTube on content about Israel-Hamas conflict

(MENAFN) On Friday, the European Commission issued a letter to the subsidiaries of Alphabet Inc., Google and YouTube, cautioning the tech giant to remain vigilant regarding graphic content and misinformation amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East. Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for Internal Market, directed this letter to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, and Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, reiterating the company's responsibility for content moderation as outlined in the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA).



"Following the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel, we are seeing a surge of illegal content and disinformation being disseminated in the EU via certain platforms," Breton said in the post, shared on X.



Within the letter, Breton emphasized the legal obligations for Google to ensure that graphic content, such as hostage videos, is not accessible to minors in the European Union.



"I would firstly like to remind you that you have a particular obligation to protect the millions of children and teenagers using your platforms in the EU from violent content depicting hostage taking and other graphic videos," Breton said. "This means having appropriate and proportionate measures in place to ensure a high level of privacy, safety, and security for minors."

