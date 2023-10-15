Iran cautions Israel to cease ‘war crimes’ in Gaza

(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian underlined the willingness of the "resistance front," which includes Hezbollah, to establish a new front against Israel on Saturday and cautioned Israel to cease its "war crimes" in Gaza.



According to Iran's state television, the statements were made at a press conference held at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut following a two-day regional visit that took in Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria.



Stopping Israel's war crimes is the first priority, according to Abdollahian, who cautioned that it might be too late to take action in the next hour.



He claimed to have had conversations with senior figures from Palestinian organizations including Islamic Jihad and Hamas as well as Resistance Front leaders like Hassan Nasrallah of Hezbollah.



He claimed that addressing the crimes of the Zionist state would have "regrettable" repercussions and alter the contours of the occupied Palestinian areas.



Abdollahian underlined that resistance forces would decide on matters such as establishing new fronts or enforcing a cease-fire and that they would be prepared to take action if Israel persisted in its war crimes.

