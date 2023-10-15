Meta plans to increase efforts to apply rules against violence, misinformation

(MENAFN) In response to the continuing conflict in Israel, ignited by a significant attack by Hamas terrorists, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, unveiled plans to intensify its efforts to enforce policies against violence and misinformation. As part of this initiative, the company has established a dedicated "special operations center" staffed with experts proficient in Hebrew and Arabic. Their primary role is to monitor the social media platforms and expedite the removal of content that contravenes Meta's policies.



During the initial three days of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Meta took action by removing or flagging over 795,000 posts in Hebrew and Arabic due to violations related to dangerous organizations and individuals, violent and graphic content, as well as hate speech, according to the company's statement. The move highlights Meta's commitment to maintaining the integrity and safety of its platforms during times of heightened geopolitical tension.



The ongoing conflict in Israel has inflicted a heavy toll, with over 2,800 casualties reported. This figure includes at least 1,300 Israeli civilians and soldiers, along with 27 Americans. Many more have been wounded, and a distressing number of individuals have been subjected to hostage situations by Hamas, leading to appalling acts of sexual violence, torture, and murder.

