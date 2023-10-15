UN expert declares Israel pursuing to defend what might be akin to 'ethnic cleansing'

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a UN expert issued a warning, claiming that Israel is using the justification of self-defense to support what might be akin to "ethnic cleansing".



According to UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese, "the situation on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967 has reached fever pitch."



"The United Nations and its Member States must intensify efforts to mediate an immediate cease-fire between the parties before we reach a point of no return," Albanese declared.



She went on to say that there is a "serious risk" that what is happening in the world is "a replication of the Nakba of 1948 and the Naksa of 1967, but on a bigger scale."



She asked the international community to take all necessary measures to prevent this from occurring in the future.



"Israel has already carried out mass ethnic cleansing of Palestinians under the fog of war," claimed the rapporteur. "Again, in the name of self-defense, Israel is seeking to justify what would amount to ethnic cleansing."

MENAFN15102023000045015839ID1107241813