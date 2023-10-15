Ukraine conflict, Hamas attacks lead to global ramifications

(MENAFN) In a statement released alongside the bank's third-quarter earnings report, Dimon noted that the conflict in Ukraine and the recent unprecedented attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Israel over the weekend could potentially have significant consequences for energy and food markets, global trade, and geopolitical alliances.



"This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades," he stated.



Apart from the military conflicts, Dimon also voiced apprehension about the consistently competitive job market and exceedingly elevated government debt levels. He specifically pointed out that the "largest peacetime fiscal deficits ever" are contributing to heightened risks of both enduring high inflation and interest rates.



The CEO, who previously cautioned about an "economic hurricane" last year, also expressed reservations about the Federal Reserve's campaign to reduce its balance sheet, the ultimate consequences of which he believed remained uncertain.



Over the past year, Federal Reserve policymakers have significantly increased interest rates, implementing a total of 11 rate hikes in an attempt to combat persistently elevated inflation. In just one year, interest rates surged from nearly zero to over 5 percent, marking the swiftest tightening of monetary policy since the 1980s.

