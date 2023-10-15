Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault & Violation Conditions Of Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5004984

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/14/2023 / 1753 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Hill Road, Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Peter Stone

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/14/2023, at approximately 1753 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Green Hill Road in the Town of Lowell, VT. Investigation revealed Peter Stone caused injury to a household member. It was also determined Stone had active court ordered conditions of release prohibiting him from consuming alcohol - in which he was found to be in violation of. Stone was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Stone was later ordered jailed at Northern State Correctional Facility with a 1,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/2023 / 1230 PM

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.