Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault & Violation Conditions Of Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5004984
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/14/2023 / 1753 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Hill Road, Lowell, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Peter Stone
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/14/2023, at approximately 1753 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Green Hill Road in the Town of Lowell, VT. Investigation revealed Peter Stone caused injury to a household member. It was also determined Stone had active court ordered conditions of release prohibiting him from consuming alcohol - in which he was found to be in violation of. Stone was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Stone was later ordered jailed at Northern State Correctional Facility with a 1,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/2023 / 1230 PM
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
