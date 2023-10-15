Former principal files legal action against Twitter

(MENAFN) In response to a controversial takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, a former principal software engineer, Yao Yue, has filed a legal action against the company. Yue alleges that her termination in late 2022 was illegal and driven by retaliation for her online posts challenging the company's return-to-office policy. The legal action, filed by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, claims that X (Twitter) violated the National Labor Relations Act, which safeguards the "fundamental right" of private-sector employees to advocate for improved working conditions without the fear of reprisals.



The complaint details that Yue's dismissal came about following her efforts to organize fellow Twitter employees who were discontented with the sudden and unsettling alterations in the company's work requirements that resulted from Elon Musk's unexpected takeover in October. As the controversy surrounding this case deepens, Twitter has yet to comment on the matter, merely responding with a brief message stating they are currently busy and asking to check back later.



"Any manager who falsely claims that someone reporting to them is doing excellent work or that a given role is essential, whether remote or not, will be exited from the company," according to a news agency, it is claimed that Musk sent emails to Twitter employees.

MENAFN15102023000045015682ID1107241807