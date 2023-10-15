Turkey criticizes raids directing innocent citizens in Palestine

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Turkish foreign minister declared that his country “rejects and condemns” raids directing “innocent civilians” and leading to their death in Palestine.



“I would like to emphasize once again that we invite Israel to adhere to international law and human values,” Hakan Fidan stated in a mutual press meeting with his Egyptian equivalent Sameh Shoukry in Cairo.



Israel, he added, “should have peace not only with Arab countries but mainly with Palestinians.”



Fidan restated Turkey's two-state solution to the conflict, claiming that the creation of a Palestinian state will settle the Palestinian problem.



He declared that as long as there are hostilities with Israel, Turkey is going to keep providing humanitarian supplies to Gaza.



About thirty of the over 300 Turkish nationals with dual citizenship in Gaza have already been evacuated, according to Fidan.



According to Shoukry, Egypt and Turkey have a similar understanding of how critical it is to address the conflict's grave humanitarian consequences for Palestinians.



“Shift of the conflict between Palestine and Israel towards military operations arose due to failure to achieve legitimate rights of Palestinians,” he noted.

