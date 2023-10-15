Israeli military set to widen offensive scope on Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Saturday, The Israeli military announced its willingness to “widen the scope of the offensive” on the Gaza Strip after the placement of its powers through all the areas for an anticipated “comprehensive ground operation.”



“We are gearing up to expand the offensive. Various units and defense forces are strategically positioned across the entire nation, with heightened readiness and preparations for the forthcoming phases of the conflict, notably the extensive ground operation,” the Israeli military noted in a declaration.



It also declared: “The Israeli Defense Forces are making preparations through extensive logistical efforts and the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reserve soldiers to execute operational attack plans of diverse natures, including preparedness for comprehensive, simultaneous operations encompassing air, sea, and land.”



The declaration also pointed out: “Simultaneously, the ground arm and the technological and logistics affairs authority are diligently preparing the defense forces in anticipation of an expanded theater of combat.”

