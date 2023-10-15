Spain’s PM says international law “does not endorse" evacuation of Gaza

(MENAFN) According to Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister of Spain, international law "does not endorse" the evacuation of Gaza as directed by Israel on Saturday.



At a socialist rally in Merida, Sanchez stated, "We defend Israel's right to defend itself, but always within international humanitarian law, which does not endorse the evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza."



He stated that the dispute, "which has generated so much suffering, will only be resolved when the two states, Israel and Palestine, are recognized so that they can coexist in peace."



Additionally, expressing worry over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Spain's foreign minister stated that the current events have "alarmed" him.



"It is urgent to protect the civilian population, allow access to aid and ensure respect for international humanitarian law, including the release of hostages," Jose Manuel Albares wrote on X platform.



"We are ready to increase Spanish aid after initial support of €1M ($1.05 million) to UN," Albares further mentioned.

