Pakistani journalists protest to condemn "deliberate" attacks on Palestinian media personnel

(MENAFN) Hundreds of Pakistani journalists gathered on Saturday in the port town of Karachi to condemn the "deliberate" attacks on media personnel in Gaza and to demand that the UN take action to halt Israeli violence towards the media.



Protesters gathered outside a press club, holding banners and posters with images of journalists murdered in Israeli attacks printed on them.



Numerous journalistic groups were present at the event, which was arranged by the Karachi Union of Journalists.



Protesters held signs that read, "Stop silencing truth in Gaza," "We are one – Pakistani journalists stand with Palestinian journalists," and "End Israeli war crimes in Gaza."



Saeed Sarbazi, the president of the press club, attacked the Western media during his speech at the gathering for "concealing Israeli aggression against media" and for painting a "one-sided" picture of the ongoing crisis.



"The Western media is so much in complicit with Israel that it cannot even name the killer of its own reporters," Sarbazi lamented.



International press, particularly that from the West, is being encouraged by the secretary general of the press club, Shoiab Ahmed, to "adhere to journalistic ethics and report on the war crimes committed by occupation forces, which are supported by their Western allies."

