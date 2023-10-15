Jordan-run Field Hospital in Gaza halts operations due to Israeli airstrikes

(MENAFN) A field hospital in Gaza, managed by Jordan, is no longer able to offer healthcare services due to Israeli attacks and the disruption of access routes.



As per Jordan's official television channel's report on Saturday, the hospital in Gaza has been rendered inoperative due to damage inflicted by Israeli strikes and the bombing of surrounding areas, along with the blockage of access roads.



Inaugurated in 2009 and operated by the Jordanian military, the Jordan Field Hospital previously provided free medical care to approximately 1,000-1,200 individuals each day.



This hospital has become a casualty of the conflict that erupted a week ago when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multifaceted surprise offensive involving a barrage of rocket attacks and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.



Hamas stated that the operation was in response to the intrusion of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the increasing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

