USS Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Directed To E. Mediterranean

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- The US announced the deployment of USS Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean to deter expected actions against Israel amid the raging battles between the latter and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

In a statement, the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that he directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which arrived earlier this week.

Austin also stated that this decision comes as "part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas's attack on Israel."

He added that the "increases to US force Posture signal the US ironclad commitment to Israel's security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war."

During a phone call earlier today, Austin discussed with his Israeli counterpart, the importance of adhering to the law of war, including civilian protection obligations, and addressing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Palestine's Ministry of Health reported on Saturday an increase in the death toll to 2,269 martyrs and more than 9,814 injured, calling on the international community and the human right organizations to provide immediate protection to the Palestinian people. (end)

