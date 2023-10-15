Israel uses unfounded allegations to legitimize war crimes in Gaza

(MENAFN) According to Israeli writer Oren Ziv, the Israeli military intends to "legitimize" war crimes carried out in Gaza by using unfounded allegations that the Hamas group is "beheading babies".



The Israeli army arranged a press tour to Kfar Aza, a kibbutz in southern Israel, which was one of the targets of attacks by Palestinian organizations, last Saturday.



One of the journalists claimed to have spoken with Israeli soldiers during the trip, using them as sources, and stated that the soldiers had stated, "Hamas beheaded babies here."



When contacted by a Turkish news agency’s correspondent, Israeli army representatives claimed they lacked any information to support the claim.



Several media who had reported the assertion were forced to issue an apology following the rejection.



Ziv, who took part in the Kfar Aza press tour, reported that he had received numerous inquiries concerning the accusations.



"We saw no evidence of baby beheadings during the press tour, and the Israeli army spokesperson or commanders did not mention such a thing to us," Ziv stated in a declaration posted on social media.

