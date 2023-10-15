Two Killed In Russian Guided Bomb Attack On Druzheliubivka In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck the village of Druzheliubivka in the Izium district, Kharkiv region, with a guided bomb overnight, killing two people and wounding one.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, at around 02:30, the enemy attacked the village of Druzheliubivka in the Izium district with a guided bomb. A private house was destroyed and a fire broke out. Two people died - a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. One woman sustained a shrapnel wound and was hospitalized in a moderate condition," the post said.

In the past 24 hours, the enemy shelled the settlements of the Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Izium districts in the Kharkiv region, Syniehubov said.

In Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, Russian shelling damaged an apartment building, with no casualties reported.

In addition, Kupiansk, Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Berestove and niche settlements came under enemy fire. The settlements of Holubivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Podoly and Pishchane were hit by airstrikes.

The regional military administration said that fierce fighting is raging in the Kupiansk area. In the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled ten enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.