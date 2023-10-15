Dubai Municipality organizes panel discussion in collaboration with CMS Office – Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, October 13, 2023,

Dubai Municipality, in collaboration with the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) Office - Abu Dhabi of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), organized a panel discussion featuring elite experts specializing in the fields of migratory birds, environment, living creatures, and wildlife. Panelists from local, and global governmental and private entities including Mohammed Bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Fujairah Environment Authority, Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) – Sharjah, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Nikon, shared their insights on importance of waterbodies for migratory birds' lives.

The session coincided with World Migratory Bird Day, which falls on October 14 this year. It focused on the significance of water bodies in ensuring the lives of migratory birds. The session was held in Zabeel Park, and featured discussions the efforts of the UAE and Dubai in preserving water bodies, providing food and shelter to ensure sustainability of the environment and biodiversity, and establishing appropriate environmental laws and regulations to minimize human impact on them.

Aisha Al Muhairi, Acting Director of the Department of Environmental Sustainability at Dubai Municipality, said: “We discussed the most challenging obstacles in maintaining safety and sustainability of migratory birds year-round through this panel discussion. We also reviewed the significant accomplishments of the UAE in promoting environmental sustainability and maintaining the safety of migratory birds. By implementing sustainable programs and initiatives that will protect birds and enhance natural environments, as well as its specialized programs, like the wildlife and bird satellite tracking and monitoring system developed to track their movement and location for protection, we also aim to highlight Dubai’s significant achievements in this area and the efforts by Dubai Municipality in managing environmental sustainability. These initiatives seek to raise public awareness on the environment, promote ecotourism, and educate people on wildlife, with ecotourism being one of the most significant segments of the global tourism industry.”

To reduce the risk of bird extinction and the negative effects of humans on birds in the Emirate of Dubai, Dubai Municipality is working to double the number of green spaces and trees that provide shelter for birds to build their nests and breed.

Dubai Protected Areas for Birds

One of the natural reserves and home to 472 kinds of wildlife, the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is renowned for hosting a variety of migratory birds, sometimes as many as 25,000 birds from 201 different species. In winter, Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve is home to over 24,000 species, the majority of which are aquatic birds including flamingos, ducks, waders, shorebirds, and beach birds, along with raptors such as vultures and eagles.

The commemoration of World Migratory Bird Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness on the importance of migratory birds and their natural habitats among the public as well as school and university students. It also provides an opportunity to highlight the municipality's efforts to protect the environment and sustainability of its natural resources across the Emirate of Dubai.





MENAFN15102023003685011158ID1107241758