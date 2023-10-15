Enemy Fires 622 Projectiles On Kherson Region In Past 24 Hours, Killing Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army fired 622 projectiles on the Kherson region in the past 24 hours, killing two people and wounding two more.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 107 shelling attacks, firing 622 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, ATGMs, AGS, SPG, aircraft, and UAVs. The enemy fired 45 shells on the city of Kherson," the post said.

Two killed in Russian guided bomb attack on Druzheliubivka in Kharkiv region

According to the report, the Russian military struck residential areas in the region's settlements. They hit the building of an educational institution, a cultural center, a post office, and a store in the Kherson district, as well as an enterprise and a market in the regional center.