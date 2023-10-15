“Emirates Post” Group signs MoU with “SkyGo” to implement drone-powered delivery services in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, October 13, 2023



Emirates Post Group (EPG) and SkyGo, an aerial logistics provider, have signed a new agreement to implement drone-powered logistics and delivery services between designated locations in Abu Dhabi. This partnership aligns with EPG's strategic vision of a future where drone-powered delivery services transform last-mile logistics, providing speed, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.



This strategic partnership coincides with the official launch of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster in Abu Dhabi. SAVI is set to position Abu Dhabi as a global leader in the smart and autonomous vehicle industry, akin to Seattle or Toulouse, catalysing advancements across air, land, and sea domains. Echoing this vision, the strategic partnership with SkyGo underscores EPG’s efforts in supporting the country's sustainable development goals by enabling a cutting-edge, sustainable logistics ecosystem.



EPG envisions a seamless network of drone points, powered by SkyGo, to enhance the speed and efficiency of delivering postal items and small parcels through its postal and express business, managed by Emirates Post. This streamlined approach will significantly improve accessibility to remote areas, reduce carbon emissions and delivery times, to better serve customers and communities.



Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, stated: “As we embark on this next phase of collaboration with SkyGo, we fortify our commitment to enabling advancements within the logistics industry. Building on the success of our trials of



short-range and long-range drone deliveries, we are now excited for Emirates Post to begin operating between designated spots in Abu Dhabi. We will closely at refining delivery routes and enhancing operational efficiency to provide drone delivery services as a commercial offering. This strategic partnership will not only optimise our delivery operations but also drive transformative change in the logistics landscape, aligning with our vision of sustainable, technology driven growth.”



Commenting on the agreement, Mohamed Al Dhaheri, Board Member at Skygo, said: “This partnership represents the future of logistics, blending cutting-edge technologies with efficiency and sustainability. As we soar over the stunning Abu Dhabi skyline, we're not just delivering goods; we're delivering a brighter future for this remarkable city and beyond."



Together, EPG and SkyGo will identify strategic customers for the commercial offering of drone delivery solutions. The parties will also ensure that the drone delivery operations abide by all relevant laws and regulations pertaining to aviation and drone usage in the country. To increase the efficiency and safety of drone operations, EPG and SkyGo will work together on research and development projects pertaining to drone technology.



The UAE prioritizes the development of drone and autonomous technology to drive innovation across industries while promoting sustainability. The launch of SAVI in Abu Dhabi exemplifies this commitment and aligns with global initiatives towards achieving zero emissions.





