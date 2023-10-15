WHO denounces Israel's constant directives to evacuate hospitals in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) "strongly" denounced Israel's repeated directives to evacuate hospitals located in the northern region of Gaza.



In a declaration, the WHO stated that it "strongly condemns Israel's repeated orders for the evacuation of 22 hospitals treating more than 2,000 inpatients in northern Gaza."



It emphasized how forcing medical personnel and patients to evacuate will only serve to "worsen the current humanitarian and public health catastrophe."



"Forcing more than 2,000 patients to relocate to southern Gaza, where health facilities are already running at maximum capacity and unable to absorb a dramatic rise in the number patients, could be tantamount to a death sentence," the United Nations health agency cautioned.



The statement emphasized that numerous critically ill and fragile patients are teetering on the edge, and any requirement for them to relocate could lead to rapid deterioration of their health or even fatalities, especially if they are separated from crucial medical care during the evacuation process.

