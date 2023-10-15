MES Emerges First Runner-Up At CBSE Qatar Cluster Basketball Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an outstanding display of skill and accuracy, the basketball team of MES secured the first runner-up position in the under-19 category at the Qatar Cluster Basketball Competition 2023 held recently.

This championship, which is a precursor to the CBSE National Basketball Championship was conducted at AlKhor International School from October 8th to 10th.

With this remarkable win, the MES basketball team has qualified for the CBSE National Basketball Championship to be held in India.

The names of the students who have qualified for the Championship are Muhamad Qasim Nassir, Mohammed Aman, Abdul Aziz, Jiteshadhithya Naveenkumar Nirmala, Zubair Rizwan Kazi, Joel Varghese John, Mohamad Kamal Ali Badran, Ahmed Faris, Richard Tom Benny, Muhamed Afreen, Jenesh Satheesh Mathew, and Abdulrahman Sheik Daud.

The winners were awarded with medals and certificates for their creditable performance. The school Principal, Dr Hameeda Kadar congratulated the triumphant students and their coach, Mohamed Navas for their hard work and commitment in the preparation for the competition.