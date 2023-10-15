Qatar Participates In Meeting Of Arab Finance Ministers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Marrakesh: His Excellency Mr Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari Minister of Finance participates in the meeting of finance ministers with the President of the World Bank, which was held within the framework of the annual meetings of the Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund held during the period October 9-15, 2023 in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco.

During the session, their excellencies discussed the most important regional and international economic developments and the challenges facing the economies of Arab countries. The most important economic challenges the world is witnessing at the regional and international levels.