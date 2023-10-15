Israeli Forces Target Al Jazeera, Other Media Outlets In Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Israel has once again attempted to silence the media by targeting journalists, as Israeli forces fired a guided missile at Al Jazeera crew in southern Lebanon, wounding two and killing a Reuters journalist.

The attack took place on Friday evening in the Alma al-Shaab area, killing Reuters photographer Essam Abdullah and wounding Jazeera correspondent Carmen Jokhadar and photographer Elie Barkhia.

Israel's targeting of Al Jazeera team is a blatant disregard of international safety standards that clearly distinguish the press, as they shelled and burned Al Jazeera broadcast vehicle despite our crews presence alongside other international media in an agreed upon location.

Al Jazeera strongly condemns these repeated atrocities which previously lead to the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The network conveys its sincere and heart felt condolences to the journalistic community, the families of the martyrs and wishes the wounded a speedy recovery.

Al Jazeera holds Israel legally and morally responsible for this brutal attack and calls on the international community to take action to ensure the safety of journalists. The network demands that the perpetrators behind this heinous crime are held accountable and brought to justice, and highlight that these threats and attacks will not deter our work or journalists as they will continue to convey the truth despite the many attempts to silence them.