Qatar To Host 5Th Joint Training Forum For Zakat Agencies In GCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will host today (October 15) the fifth joint training forum for the Zakat agencies in GCC states under the title“Creativity in Marketing Zakat Institutions' Projects,” with the participation of officials and employees from the GCC Zakat agencies.

Director of the Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Saad Omran Al Kuwari said that the five-day training forum comes within a series of forums organized by the Zakat agencies in the GCC states in cooperation with the GCC General Secretariat. He pointed out that these forums aim to develop the cognitive and practical capabilities of the officials and employees of the GCC Zakat agencies to contribute to developing their performance in serving the deserving and the Zakat beneficiaries.

Al Kuwari added that the Zakat Affairs Department chose“Creativity in Marketing Zakat Institutions' Projects” as the title of the forum, with the aim of training officials and employees in the Zakat agencies concerned with marketing and providing them with all knowledge, methods, and modern tools in marketing, so that they can serve their Zakat projects with creative marketing ideas.

Regarding the topics of the forum, Al Kuwari indicated that it will address the role of the Zakat agencies in supporting charitable work and ways to transform the Zakat foundation from a start-up organization into a major institution through lectures presented by Dr. Mubarak Salem Al Azmi, the prominent trainer and consultant in charitable work in the State of Kuwait, who will explain to participants how to digitally market and what is the social responsibility of Zakat institutions. The forum will also include several marketing workshops and lectures entitled“Launch a Marketing Campaign.”