Friends Of Environment Centre, Al Rayyan Municipality Join Hands To Preserve Environment

Doha, Qatar: The Friends of the Environment Centre of the Ministry of Culture recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Rayyan Municipality on the margins of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha.

The MoU aims to strengthen environmental awareness of young people and upgrade their skills in the collective work dedicated to serving the environment through joint awareness activities, as well as directing them to conserve and protect the local environment from pollution. The MoU primarily intends to develop skills that contribute to building affirmative behaviours in young people and training them to propagate eco-culture and highlighting the services provided by Al Rayyan Municipality in promoting eco-diversity, afforestation and decoration of public roads and relevant parks.

Executive Director of the Friends of the Environment Centre, Eng Farhoud Hadi Al Hajri outlined that through participation in Doha Expo 2023, the MoU underscores the significance of building a young generation well-versed in the importance of environment conservation and shouldering the responsibility of its protection.

He pointed out that the MoU is set to promote young peoples knowledge to understand the issues that face environment through the provision of innovative activities and leveraging the technology and social media, engaging in eco activities and initiatives, as well as organizing sweeping campaigns, trees plantation and recycling.