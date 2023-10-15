AA Medical Announces Transformational Partnerships With Tekyard, Zantek Medical And MED-SELL

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) The addition of three new strategic partners will expand AA Medical's capabilities and reach across the health care asset management, medical device reprocessing and disposition industries

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AA Medical (“AA Medical” or“the Company”), a provider of sustainable solutions to both the new and resale medical device markets, today announced three new partnerships with leading companies in the health care asset management, medical device reprocessing and disposition industries.





The Company's strategic partnerships with Tekyard , a leading healthcare asset management company offering disposition services to medical facilities, and Zantek Medical (“Zantek”), a prominent certified biomed medical device reprocessing company, further strengthen AA Medical's vision to be a leader within the surgical device market. In addition, AA Medical has partnered with MED-SELL , a leader in the pre-owned medical device industry, forming a powerful alliance poised to redefine the pre-owned medical device and equipment solutions space.

AA Medical works with physicians in over 100 countries and has grown into one of the largest and most respected aftermarket equipment companies in endoscopy, orthopedics and other specialties since its creation in 2010. The Company partnered with Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or“Shore Capital”), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investing, in April 2022 to build a strong and diversified medical reprocessing company. The new partnerships with Tekyard, Zantek and MED-SELL will help accelerate the Company's long-term growth strategy and vision to be the leading technology-driven medical equipment platform in the United States.

Tekyard and Zantek

Founded in 2005 by Imran Chaudhry and headquartered in Jessup, Maryland, Tekyard is one of the largest cutting-edge providers of disposition solutions for healthcare facilities across the United States. In addition, Zantek is regarded as one of the world's largest suppliers of fully refurbished biomedically certified medical devices. Founded in 2018 by Zan Chaudhry, a biomedical engineer from Johns Hopkins, Zantek serves thousands of customers world-wide and is also based in Jessup, Maryland.

A veteran in the pre-owned medical device market, Imran Chaudhry has over 28 years of experience in healthcare technology sales. As part of the partnership, the entire Tekyard and Zantek team will transition to AA Medical, with Chaudhry serving as Senior Executive Vice President. Together, AA Medical, Tekyard and Zantek will form a preeminent technology-enabled medical device reprocessing and disposition company.

“AA Medical is incredibly excited to announce our partnership with Tekyard and Zantek,” said Matt Nelson, Chief Executive Officer at AA Medical.“We look forward to jointly working toward our goal of connecting the world with life-sustaining medical equipment.”

Chaudhry added,“Through our partnership with the AA Medical team, we will unite three of the leading companies in the pre-owned medical device and disposition spaces. Together, our joint platform will offer an expanded range of products, services, and capabilities to our customers around the globe.”

“Tekyard, Zantek and AA Medical have worked together for several years, and as partners, we believe we possess the scale and market knowledge needed to drive transformational growth for our businesses,” said Ron Plantz, Founder and President of AA Medical.“Our organizations have a lot to learn from each other, and these shared best practices will enable us to offer the best possible solutions that meet our customers' unique needs.”

MED-SELL

Founded in 2018 by Sean Hohlowski, a seasoned veteran in the medical device industry, MED-SELL provides white glove disposition services to customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. A trusted name in the medical device disposition space, MED-SELL has served thousands of customers from its base in Charlotte, NC.

The strategic partnership between AA Medical and MED-SELL combines both companies' strengths, expertise, and extensive market reach to create a preeminent equipment life cycle management company that will cater to a wide range of healthcare needs. As part of the partnership, the MED-SELL team will utilize AA Medical's proprietary technology stack, allowing seamless customer interaction. The entire MED-SELL team will transition to AA Medical, with Hohlowski remaining in Charlotte and serving as Vice President of Enterprise Accounts.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce our merger with MED-SELL and to embark on a journey that will bring transformative change to the pre-owned medical device industry,” continued Nelson.

“The union of AA Medical and MED-SELL will allow us to better serve our customers,” said Hohlowski.“The joining of our two platforms will ensure that healthcare providers around the world have access to the quality medical equipment they need. We will continue to create value by converting the equipment our customers no longer need, use, or want into a currency that they can use to purchase equipment they do need.”

Plantz continued,“The partnership between MED-SELL and AA Medical is a homecoming of sorts. Having worked together at a large original equipment manufacturer and having shared a competitive history for several years with Sean, it's great to be coming back together. By uniting our strengths, we are confident we will drive remarkable business growth and offer unparalleled service to our valued customers.”

About AA Medical

AA Medical has provided sustainable solutions to both the new and resale medical equipment markets since 2012, with a concentration in endoscopic, orthopedic, and other surgical devices. As a critical partner in cost containment, AA Medical helps medical facilities unlock residual value from unneeded equipment while providing reprocessed equipment that otherwise would be prohibitively expensive to purchase new to small, rural, specialty, and international medical facilities. For more information, please visit .

About Tekyard

Tekyard is a full disposition service company based in Jessup, Maryland with locations in Elkin, North Carolina and Bloomington, Minnesota. Founded in 2005, Tekyard serves thousands of customers within the United States and has built a reputation as one of the largest cutting-edge disposition solutions for healthcare facilities. For more information, please visit .

About Zantek Medical

Zantek Medical is a certified biomed medical device reprocessing company based in Jessup, Maryland with locations in Elkin, North Carolina and Bloomington, Minnesota. Founded in 2018, Zantek serves thousands of customers world-wide and has built the distinction as one of the world's largest suppliers of fully refurbished biomedically certified medical devices. For more information, please visit .

About MED-SELL

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Med-Sell provides white glove disposition services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Med-Sell has served thousands of customers since their founding in 2018 and has built a strong reputation among healthcare facilities seeking disposition services. For more information, please visit .

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, business services, industrial, and real estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. For the third consecutive year in 2022, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a top founder-friendly investor, and by Pitchbook research for leading all U.S. Private equity firms in total deal volume. Shore targets investments in established, successful private companies with premier management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $6 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational services. For more information, including with respect to these awards and investment platforms, please visit: .