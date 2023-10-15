Vampire Gives Blood To Get Blood Zombies Keep Safer Sex Alive

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) AHF debuts two funny Halloween videos promoting STD testing and condom use

***Watch: STDs suck. Get tested. and Got brains? Use a condom. ***

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This Friday the 13th, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is reminding people it's scary not to know if they are being exposed to a sexually transmitted disease (STD), and even if it's hard to find the words, parents should talk to their kids about practicing safer sex.









AHF's two new Halloween-themed vampire and zombie videos – STDs suck. Get tested and Got brains? Use a condom – promote visiting FreeSTDCheck to locate a free STD testing site and UseACondom to find free condoms.

AHF distributes approximately 70 million free condoms each year and offers comprehensive, free STD testing and treatment at its 48 Wellness Centers in the U.S. and globally.

The two new Halloween videos are available on AHF's YouTube , Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and Twitter/X accounts.

