ECCO Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights (ECCO) Inc., strongly encourages all members to attend an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 14 at 10:00 a.m,” this meeting will convene in person at the NSDC Conference Room in Bisee, Castries, Saint Lucia, with virtual access via Zoom for members unable to attend physically,” stated the press release.

The organization makes a special appeal for members to prioritise attending this EGM, whether in person or virtually, to review critical business matters.

“We want to ensure our members are well-informed of our progress and strategic direction as we continue working and advocating for fair compensation for copyright owners” said newly appointed chief executive officer Martin A. James.

Among the topics to be discussed are the adoption of the audited financial statements for 2022:



The selection of auditors for the upcoming fiscal year, and a report on upcoming distributions;

The operations – the corporate headquarters and building, and: The legislative agenda of ECCO will also be discussed.

Members who are unable to attend are advised to submit a proxy.

“The success of this EGM is contingent upon the meaningful participation of all members,” says James.“I look forward to seeing you there as we collaborate to advance the music community, and ECCO's agenda.”

ECCO directly represents nearly 1,000 songwriter and publisher members from across the OECS and provides a critical service in an era when collective rights engagement is essential.