Russia's Decision To Source Arms From North Korea - FCDO

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON, England – A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office ( FCDO) spokesperson statement on Russia's decision to source arms from North Korea for its illegal war in Ukraine, said:

“The UK strongly condemns Russia's decision to source arms from North Korea for its illegal war. We urge North Korea to cease its arms supply to Russia and abide by its public commitments to not sell arms to Russia.

Russia's sourcing of weapons from North Korea violates UN Security Council resolutions – including resolutions Russia itself voted for, and highlights Putin's desperation and isolation on the global stage.

The transfer of money, military equipment or technology bolstering North Korea's own illegal weapons programmes would significantly undermine the UN's long-standing commitment to security, and further destabilise the region. A better-armed North Korea is not in the interests of its neighbours, the region and the world.

“North Korea is subject to a robust sanctions regime, and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure that North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia's illegal war in Ukraine.”