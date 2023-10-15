Dubai Foundation for Women and Children receives delegation from Ajman Police

(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE, Dubai, October 11, 2023

A delegation from Ajman Police has visited the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) to learn about the foundation’s prominent services and review best practices in enhancing women's status, child custody, and protecting their rights.

The delegation included Major Wafaa Khalil Al Hosani, Director of the Social Support Centre, Captain Ahmed Al Nuaimi from the Strategy and Performance Development Department, Administrative Assistant Noura Saeed Al Seridi, and Social Worker Moza Abdul Aziz Al Nuaimi.

The visit comes in line with the wise leadership's directives and strategies for empowering women and children and providing them with a supportive environment.

It also comes in support of DFWAC’s ongoing efforts to expand partnerships with official authorities, facilitating an exchange of expertise and experiences that contribute to the empowerment and awareness-raising of women and children regarding their rights. Such visits play a crucial role in enhancing cooperation, especially in aspects related to community awareness.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, welcomed the guests, highlighting its importance of their visit in fostering cooperation and knowledge exchange between different entities.

She added that the meeting provided an opportunity for both teams to learn about best practices and modern technologies for protecting and supporting women and children. Al Mansouri praised Ajman Police for their supportive role in the community and support institutions serving these target groups.

During the visit, the delegation received a presentation on the various services provided by the foundation, including care, rehabilitation, and the overall improvement in the quality of life for women and children who require such services. The visit also included a tour of DFWAC's facilities, providing the delegation with insight into the day-to-day operations aimed at supporting and empowering women and children.





