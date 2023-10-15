G42 turns Imagination into Action at GITEX GLOBAL

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) ABU DHABI – October 14, 2023 – G42, the leading UAE-based technology group, returns to GITEX GLOBAL epitomizing this year’s theme, “The Year to Imagine AI. In Everything.” but taking it to the next stage by transcending imagination and showcasing actionable, advanced AI solutions as embodied by its own theme “Imagination in Action.”



As a frontrunner in AI and technology innovation, G42 will unveil a wide range of cutting-edge solutions from its portfolio companies, demonstrating AI’s transformational impact across industries. Attendees to its stand (Hall 6, Stand A20) will experience a compelling blend of thought leadership, conversations and practical demonstrations of AI’s current and future applications.



Leading G42 portfolio companies, including Bayanat, Khazna Data Centers, M42, Presight, as well as the newly launched Core42 - resulting from a merger of G42 Cloud, Inception, and Injazat - will be at its stand, unveiling the tangible, impactful AI solutions currently shaping the technological landscape.



The showcase will include energy efficient data centers, national scale digital transformations programs, generative AI powered digital humans, VR technology, and components of the Condor Galaxy, the world’s largest supercomputer for AI training. G42's stand will also feature Jais, the world’s most accurate Arabic Large Language Model (LLM), underscoring the company’s role in fostering linguistic and cultural diversity in AI, as well as Med42 – the clinical LLM just launched by M42 to transform the future of AI across healthcare sector and create a direct impact on patient care outcomes.



Core42 will also have a separate stand (H18–A 30 - Sheikh Saeed Hall) showcasing more exciting solutions at the event.



Peng Xiao, Group CEO, G42, said: “GITEX 2023 marks another significant milestone for G42. It's an arena where our groundbreaking AI solutions converge to demonstrate that the future of AI is not a distant dream, but a present reality. G42 stands as a beacon of AI innovation. We're not just showcasing technology; we’re shaping a future where AI is integral, accessible, and transformative for every industry and individual. We look forward to meeting our partners, clients and visitors to forge meaningful connections and ignite collaborative efforts.”



G42’s program will feature a series of on-stand thought leadership sessions, providing insights into the latest AI trends and the intricate world of its AI-centric offerings such as the Condor Galaxy and Jais. Top company leadership and expert innovators will convene to share knowledge, unravel complexities, and project the trajectory of AI’s evolution. These sessions underscore G42’s commitment to transparency, education, and collaborative growth in the AI ecosystem.



G42’s Talent Acquisition team will also be present at our stand and look forward to meeting aspiring talents ready to shape the future of AI.



Born in Abu Dhabi in 2018, today G42 has more than 22,000 industry experts, engineers, and visionaries from 85+ nationalities and operates across over 30 markets.





MENAFN15102023007167015405ID1107241669