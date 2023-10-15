National Properties Appoints Main Contractor For 1 Billion AED "399 Hills Park" Project

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 October 2023 - National Properties, the real estate subsidiary of the UAE’s savings and investment company National Bonds, has announced that it has signed up East Coast Contracting & Trading LLC as the main contractor for the development of its iconic 1 Billion AED "399 Hills Park" Project.

Situated in Dubai Hills community, the ‘399 Hills Park’ two towers development is scheduled for completion in Q4-2025 and promises to deliver luxuriously spacious units including one, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds, said: “We are dedicated to working with best-in-class partners to realize our vision to deliver exceptional residential communities to our customers. We are delighted to announce the appointment of East Coast Contracting & Trading LLC as our primary contractor to assist in delivering our iconic ‘399 Hills Park’ Project. Aligned in our strategic goals, our collective mission is to ensure the quality, efficient and timely completion of the project to the highest possible standards.”

Ahmed Saeed Al Raqbani, Managing Director of East Coast Contracting & Trading LLC, said “We are honored and pleased to be selected as the main contractor for such an iconic project. We reaffirm our commitment in delivering 399 Hills Park project to the best standards and to the satisfaction of all stakeholders. This is a great development with a distinguished location and we are looking forward to making this project a success together with National Properties.”

Launched in May 2023, ‘399 Hills Park’ benefits from a prime location in the heart of the Hills, offering easy access to all of the area’s best attractions. Whether looking to explore the natural beauty of Dubai Hills or take a leisurely walk down the upcoming Dubai Hills Boulevard, the project serves as the perfect starting point.

The project offers a luxurious lifestyle with a range of state-of-the-art amenities, including electric car charging stations, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, as well as swimming pools suitable for both adults and children, rooftop terrace with BBQ and family gathering areas.

In addition, sports enthusiasts can enjoy outdoor sports facilities, including a paddle tennis court, outdoor exercise lawn and fully equipped gyms. Located close to the Dubai Hills shopping mall which boasts 750 diverse stores, parks, schools, and hospitals, the project is sure to attract those who desire both convenience and luxury living.

National Properties has an impressive track record of delivering more than 3,200 residential apartments, luxury villas, and retail units, and has successfully developed several distinguished projects, including Casa Familia, Casa Flores, and Al Andalusia.





