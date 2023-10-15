GCC stocks face geopolitical risks

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets closed the week with different performances after volatile trading sessions during which traders reacted to the increase in geopolitical tensions as well as to the energy price swings and uncertainty.

The Dubai stock market closed the week on another decline. Rising risks surrounding geopolitical tensions in the region pulled the market down. Concerns about a slowdown in the real estate sector could also affect sentiment.

The Abu Dhabi stock market followed its national counterpart in the red as traders considered current geopolitical risks. The market could also remain exposed to the volatility in oil markets.

The Qatari stock market recorded a positive week, rebounding to a certain extent after two months of losses. The market was supported by the positive sentiment fuelled by the results of QNB. However, the market could continue to see some pressure as energy prices remain very volatile. The main index could see downside risks in reaction to current geopolitical developments in the region.

The Saudi stock market remained on a downtrend this week but stabilized to a certain extent. The market could find some support if oil prices return to the upside although geopolitical tensions could act as a weight.





