Qatar Olympic Team To Meet Kuwait In Home Friendly Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Olympic football team will play a friendly match against Kuwait today at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium.

The match comes as part of the two teams' preparations for AFC U-23 Cup tournament qualifiers.

Qatar will host the AFC U-23 Cup next year from April 15 to May 3. It is also a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The coach of the Qatar team, Portuguese Elidio Vale had called a total of 32 players to line up for the competition.

The team participated in the Asian Games in China and was eliminated from the round of 16 after losing to hosts 0-1.