Al Attiyah Closes In On Championship Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah moved closer to retaining his driver's title in the World Rally-Raid Championship after winning the Stage 1 of the Rallye du Maroc yesterday. Despite starting in 38th place following the Prologue, victory on the 311-km opening stage yesterday between Agadir and Zagora in his Toyota ensured Al Attiyah extended his championship advantage over Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al Rajhi.
Al Attiyah is targeting his seventh title in Morocco. He has a 2:19 secs cushion over Al Rajhi and a 3:38 secs gap over Sebastien Loeb of Bahrain Raid Xtreme. The winner of the Dakar, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and the Desafío Ruta 40, Al Attiyah is on the verge of clinching the W2RC title, with a 51-point buffer over Al Rajhi.
MENAFN15102023000063011010ID1107241633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.