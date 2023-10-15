Al Attiyah Closes In On Championship Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah moved closer to retaining his driver's title in the World Rally-Raid Championship after winning the Stage 1 of the Rallye du Maroc yesterday. Despite starting in 38th place following the Prologue, victory on the 311-km opening stage yesterday between Agadir and Zagora in his Toyota ensured Al Attiyah extended his championship advantage over Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al Rajhi.

Al Attiyah is targeting his seventh title in Morocco. He has a 2:19 secs cushion over Al Rajhi and a 3:38 secs gap over Sebastien Loeb of Bahrain Raid Xtreme. The winner of the Dakar, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and the Desafío Ruta 40, Al Attiyah is on the verge of clinching the W2RC title, with a 51-point buffer over Al Rajhi.