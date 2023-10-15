Inside Mohammed Al Qahtani's Majlis: A Warm Welcome To Qatar's Culture, Friendship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Have you ever wondered what's inside a majlis while living in Qatar or planning a visit soon? In 2015, UNESCO officially recognized the majlis as a 'cultural and social space', cementing its significance in Qatari society. But what makes this particular majlis stand out is the man who welcomes everyone seeking knowledge, friendship, and a deeper understanding of Qatar.

Meet Mohammed Ali Al Qahtani, a gracious Qatari host who has made it his mission to introduce the world to Qatar's rich history. It all began three years ago when he decided to open his doors to non-Qataris. And, in his majlis, which is scented with a lovely aroma of Bukhoor (Arabian incense), he warmly welcomes everyone, offering visitors a glimpse into Qatar's culture and tradition, dispelling misconceptions and replacing them with firsthand information.

“The reason why I opened my majlis for everyone is because many people come to Qatar and they've never been inside a Qatari house. So, I decided, how about letting people from all around the world visit me and my majlis? This way, they can see the real Qatari majlis and learn a little about Qatari culture,” Mohammed told The Peninsula.

During the World Cup, his majlis saw an influx of visitors from many countries, who reached out to him through his social media platforms – a testament to the global interest in his mission. They usually come in small groups, ranging from 3 to 10 individuals. And for those lucky enough to step into Mohammed's majlis, they all left Qatar with a wealth of information and enduring connections.

“Many people came here from all over the world. I can tell you which country, like the USA, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Ecuador, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Turkiye, and the Philippines. There were also around seven TV channels, including from El Salvador, Ecuador, Belgium, and Australia. They came here to visit and did interviews with me and we had a great time. I made many friends.”

Having lived abroad, Mohammed understands the importance of fostering cross-cultural understanding, and a majlis experience for everyone is what he provides, offering accessible insights into Qatari life.

“Some people, they don't want to open their majlis. I lived in Europe and America for a certain period of time, so I decided, why not give the people fast and easy information? Usually, the people want to see a real majlis, a real house of Qatari people. Some people disagree, some agree, but I decided, let's do it.”

A visit to Mohammed's majlis lasts around two hours and includes lectures, presentations, and discussions over a cup/cups of gahwa (Arabic coffee), red tea, and a variety of dates. He'll tell you what to do and what not to do inside a majlis. You'll find out why Qatari men wear white thobes and Qatari women wear black abayas.

“When people come to visit me in my majlis, I give them the information and I answer all their questions about Qatar, the people, and its culture. Also, sometimes, they have the wrong ideas and information, so I clear it up for them and give them the right information and then they go back home with different ideas about Qatar,” he said with a sense of pride.

Mohammed's joy in welcoming new faces and sharing his country's heritage knows no bound. And for him, opening his majlis to the world is extending the authentic Qatari hospitality, while sharing Qatar's unique blend of tradition and modernity.

“As Arab people, we are actually very hospitable, and as Qataris, we like meeting other people to give them good hospitality. But this majlis is not just for Qataris or for the people who came from around the world. This majlis is also for my neighbors, my family, and my friends. So this majlis is for everyone.”

So, how long does he plan to continue this heartwarming endeavor?

“I will continue doing this as long as everything is okay. I enjoy meeting new people and giving them information about my country and my majlis. So, why not? There's no set time when I will stop doing this. And soon, I also plan to visit the new friends I gained since I opened my majlis for everyone.”

Mohammed's message to both Qataris and visitors is clear: peace and respect. He calls for a mutual respect of cultures, emphasizing that disagreements can be bridged through gentle understanding.

“The message is we want to live in peace and relax. Everyone has to respect each country's culture. Sometimes, we disagree. For example, when people come here and they have a different culture. The major point is, I respect your culture when I go to your country, so when you come to my country, you have to respect my culture in a gentle way. We don't want to have arguments.”

Mohammed Ali Al Qahtani proudly represents the face of his country, with a goal that is simple yet profound – to share his passion for Qatar, its people, and its culture with everyone.

Instagram: @qatari

Facebook: @qatarihh