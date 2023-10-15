PM, Iranian FM Discuss Developments In Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met yesterday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran H E Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways of supporting and developing them, in addition to the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and Israel.

He stressed, during the meeting, the necessity of working towards an immediate ceasefire, protecting civilians and releasing prisoners, and the danger of the expansion of violence and the cycle of conflict in the region, which will have dire consequences if it expands.