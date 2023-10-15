Cultural Shows At Qatar Pavilion Dazzle Visitors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Pavilion at International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha is presenting culturally rich shows that captivate visitors of the International Zone in the exhibition taking place at Al Bidda Park.

The traditional and cultural shows included Al Ardha, Al Hazzawi, Al Naham, and Lumradah. The events received acclaim from visitors, who found themselves immersed in the heritage of the Qatari people on land, at sea, and in the farmlands. These elements are embodied in rhythms, performances, and colours that express uniqueness, excellence, and creativity.

The pavilion starts its activities with“Al Ardha,” accompanied by interludes that include entertaining segments representing the cultural richness passed down from ancestors on various occasions. Traditional music enhances the atmosphere and activities of the International Zone at Expo 2023 Doha, reflecting the values of heritage and civilization interaction, embodying the spirit of unity among the people of Qatar, past and present, in social, cultural, and international events.

The Qatari Pavilion witnesses significant public turnout to watch other Qatari heritage performances, such as“Al Hazzawi,” where children gather to hear ancestral stories to create a harmonious connection with folk heritage and well-known traditions.

Also, the audience is eager to follow“Al Naham,” a type of singing expressing Qatari maritime heritage during pearl diving trips, evoking a sense of melancholy among exhibition visitors each night as it conveys the emotions of sailors during these adventurous journeys.