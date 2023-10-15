Forum Of Journalism Colleges In Arab World Discusses Challenges Facing Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Forum of Journalism Colleges in Arab World, which is organised by the Al Jazeera Media Institute in partnership with Qatar University (QU) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), started its activities yesterday.

During the three-day forum, experts, academics, journalists, and representatives of media and academic institutions from both Qatar and abroad gathered to discuss the challenges facing journalism and plans for advancing the profession. The forum also aimed to address the evolving skills needed in the field and showcase global best practices.

Director of Aljazeera Media Institute Eman Al Amri emphasised the significant role of journalism colleges in shaping a new generation of young journalists who will play a vital role in the future of the profession.

She highlighted the need for a collaborative effort to tackle the challenges faced by those working in the field, pointing to the partnerships between the institute and various journalism colleges to develop the profession, deepen expertise, and enhance the quality of journalistic practices.

QU Head of the Media Department, Dr. Wael Abdelal underlined QU's commitment to developing media curricula, adding that the university developed plans to align knowledge, skills, and practical applications with the ever-changing job market, including the requirements of the digital transformation. Dr. Abdelal stressed the importance of integrating academic curricula with practical experiences. He pointed out that recent developments require upgrading the moral, ethical and cognitive aspects to reduce the negative effects of social media networks and new platforms and applications.

Director of the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen, Salah Khalid acknowledged the daily challenges and difficult situations faced by journalists in the Arab world. He explained that journalists often work in unstable environments and conflict zones.

He underscored the importance of linking educational curricula with real-world practice.