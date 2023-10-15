Jordan Braces For Cooler Temps, Showers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra)-- Jordan is set to be affected by a relatively cold and humid air mass on Sunday, resulting in a significant drop in temperatures, reaching around 3-4 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average for this time of year.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with intermittent rainfall expected in the northern and central regions, extending to the parts of the southwestern areas. Westerly winds will be active, stirring up dust in the desert regions.The weather service issued a warning regarding reduced visibility during the early morning hours due to fog and dust in the highlands and desert, flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, as well as slippery road conditions in regions experiencing rainfall.The Kingdom will remain under the influence of the moist air mass on Monday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies prevailing.Rainfall is anticipated from time to time in the northern and central parts of the country, with occasional heavy showers in the morning for short periods.Additionally, there is also a chance of light rain showers in limited areas of the southwestern regions. The winds will be moderate and northwesterly, occasionally picking up in speed.Heading to Tuesday, the weather is expected to stabilize, with a slight increase in mercury levels. Most areas will experience pleasant conditions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will have moderate weather.Today's peak temperatures will be between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 12 or even 10C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 31C and lows of 22C.