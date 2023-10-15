TRAPSKI Teams Up With Hothands And Grabber To Keep Customers Warm And On The Go This Fall And Winter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DEEP RIVER, CT, USA, October 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TRAPSKI , manufacturer of winter and summer sporting racks and other innovative products catering to outdoor enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce its recent distribution relationship with renowned hand warmer brands, HotHands , and Grabber for the upcoming season. This exciting partnership will enable TRAPSKI to expand its product offerings by providing customers with top-quality hand, foot and body warmers, adding an extra layer of comfort and warmth to customers' outdoor adventures.With a shared passion for delivering exceptional products to outdoor enthusiasts, TRAPSKI's partnership with HotHands and Grabber is a perfect match. HotHands and Grabber are industry leaders in producing effective and reliable hand and foot warmers, ensuring optimal warmth and comfort in even the harshest weather conditions.The inclusion of HotHands and Grabber hand and foot warmers in TRAPSKI's online store brings an exciting range of options for customers looking to enhance their outdoor experiences. Whether it's hiking, camping, skiing, or simply enjoying the great outdoors, TRAPSKI now offers a wide selection of warming solutions to keep adventurers cozy and comfortable throughout their cold journeys."We are delighted to announce our partnership with HotHands and Grabber," said Sal DePino, co-founder, and CEO of TRAPSKI. "By including their impressive hand and foot warmers in our offerings, we are further enhancing our ability to give customers a comfortable and safe experience in all weather conditions."HotHands and Grabber hand warmers are designed to provide long-lasting heat, allowing users to stay warm for extended periods. Using the TRAPSKI online store, customers can now browse and purchase a variety of hand and feet warmers.About TRAPSKI:TRAPSKI products aim to organize, protect, and store equipment for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy their adventures and simplify their adventures. Specializing in skiing and snowboarding, TRAPSKI made the first-of-its kind mobile Ski and Board Rack System that allows protect their skis, poles, and boards while in transit as well as store at your destination or home when not in use. TRAPSKI also has a range of other outdoor products to organize equipment and make it easier to enjoy your favorite adventure over the complexities making adventures a reality.

