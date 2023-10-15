Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 287,770

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 287,770 troops in Ukraine (+880 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Between February 24, 2022 and October 15, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,498 tanks (+8 over the past day), 9,362 armored fighting vehicles (+25), 6,866 artillery systems (+33), 813 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 547 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 317 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 9,249 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+24), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,269 unmanned aerial vehicles (+4), 976 special equipment units (+5). A total of 1,531 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

A reminder that, on October 14, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched 12 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and two strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.