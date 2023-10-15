Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 287,770

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 287,770 troops in Ukraine (+880 over the past day).
The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Between February 24, 2022 and October 15, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,498 tanks (+8 over the past day), 9,362 armored fighting vehicles (+25), 6,866 artillery systems (+33), 813 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 547 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 317 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 9,249 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+24), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,269 unmanned aerial vehicles (+4), 976 special equipment units (+5). A total of 1,531 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.
The data are yet to be updated.
A reminder that, on October 14, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched 12 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and two strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.
