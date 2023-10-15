Two Civilians Killed In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians have been killed in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On October 14, 2023, Russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. One more person was injured,” Moroz wrote.

Since the Russian invasion started, a total of 1,740 civilians have been killed and 4,256 injured in the Donetsk region.

The total number of casualties across the region does not include those in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Moroz noted.

A reminder that Russian invaders are making efforts to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region before December 31, 2023.